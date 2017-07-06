Pastor who defrauded me was my `errand boy’, Titi Atiku tells court – The News
The News
Pastor who defrauded me was my `errand boy', Titi Atiku tells court
Mrs Titi Atiku, wife of former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku, told an Ikeja High Court that Akpan-Jacobs, the pastor, who allegedly defrauded her of N918 million was her “errand boy”. Titi made this claim while being cross-examined on Wednesday by Mr …
'My errand boy sold my property for N918 million'
