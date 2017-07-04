Tiv leader frowns against high bride price, expensive burial ceremonies

James Ayatse,the Tiv ruler on Monday advised his subjects against high bride price, saying that the practice was hindering young people from settling down. Mr. Ayatse gave the advice in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Freddie Adamgbe, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Makurdi. According to the statement, …

The post Tiv leader frowns against high bride price, expensive burial ceremonies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

