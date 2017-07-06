Tiwa Savage Bags Major Endorsement Deal!

R&B-Pop singer Tiwa Savage has landed a major endorsement deal with Profectiv MegaGrowth hair product. She made the announcement via her Instagram with a photo which she captioned: Good morning ladies, allow me to introduce you to Profectiv MegaGrowth. It works wonders on my hair … Even with all the constant styling and braiding. My …

The post Tiwa Savage Bags Major Endorsement Deal! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

