Tiwa Savage Bags Major Endorsement Deal!

R&B-Pop singer Tiwa Savage has landed a major endorsement deal with Profectiv MegaGrowth hair product. She made the announcement via her Instagram with a photo which she captioned: Good morning ladies, allow me to introduce you to Profectiv MegaGrowth. It works wonders on my hair … Even with all the constant styling and braiding. My …

