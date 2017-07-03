Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage served major hotness in this photo

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Hottie! Tiwa Savage be schooling y’all with this photo that’s got everyone drooling at her beauty and hot bod! The Mavin Records singer captioned the shot, ‘Y’all thought I was washed? I’m at the cleaners’. Hot mama!

The post Tiwa Savage served major hotness in this photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.