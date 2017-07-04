To Boost Remittances, Ecobank Partners Transfast Worldwide

By Daniels Ekugo Ecobank Nigeria, a member of the leading pan African banking group has entered into strategic partnership with Transfast, a leading international provider of cross-border payments and remittance solutions, to further ease expatriates funds transfer from across the world to Nigeria. With this arrangement Nigerians working in other countries can send money through any of Ecobank’s wide branch network, in local currency, direct to the beneficiary’s bank account 24/7, or for cash pick-up at more than 3,500 payout locations in Nigeria. Speaking at the agreement signing event in Lagos, Tunde Kuponiyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the partnership with the global money transfer service provider was in line with Ecobank’s decision to boost its remittances bouquet of product and services for its customers.

