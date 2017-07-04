Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

John Isner calls for Wimbledon players to battle on through any pain to give short-changed fans value for money – Daily Mail

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

John Isner calls for Wimbledon players to battle on through any pain to give short-changed fans value for money
Daily Mail
Wimbledon marathon man John Isner urged locker-room rivals to ignore any niggling pain and give fans value for money after a rash of first-round retirements. Isner spent 11 hours and five minutes on court when beating Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010
Today at Wimbledon: Everything you need to know about day twoTelegraph.co.uk
Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer calls for rule change after day two sees seven players retire with injuryThe Independent
Wimbledon 2017 injury dropouts raises questions about motivesIndia Today
The Guardian –The42 –BBC Sport –U.S. News & World Report
all 280 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.