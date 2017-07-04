John Isner calls for Wimbledon players to battle on through any pain to give short-changed fans value for money – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
John Isner calls for Wimbledon players to battle on through any pain to give short-changed fans value for money
Wimbledon marathon man John Isner urged locker-room rivals to ignore any niggling pain and give fans value for money after a rash of first-round retirements. Isner spent 11 hours and five minutes on court when beating Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010 …
