Toddler, nine others die in Ogun auto crash

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—An accident involving a white Mazda bus and a Mack truck at Ibara village, along Abeokuta /Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State, yesterday, reportedly claimed the lives of ten people, including a toddler.

It was gathered that three males and two females were seriously injured in the accident that occurred at about 10:30a.m., reportedly due to the recklessness on the part of the driver of a Mack truck loaded with granite.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, and the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele, confirmed the accident.

Babatunde Akinbiyi said “The Mazda with number plates: TRE 556 XA was coming from Sango travelling towards Ijebu Ode and Ijebu Igbo before the accident.

“We learned that the buses parked by the traffic corridor to allow a female passenger answer the call of nature, when the trailer from nowhere rammed into the bus from behind.

“The trailer with number plates: LND 564 XP dragged the bus along until it fell on it.

“Three of the dead victims were prospective students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, who were going to the school to formalise their admission requirements.

“The baby, who died among other victims, was two months old and she died with her mother, “he said.

The TRACE spokesman explained that the corpses of the dead were deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) mortuary, while the injured were taken to same hospital for treatment.

He, however, said that the driver of the trailer that caused the fatal accident escaped.

