Togo purges its violent past with voodoo ceremonies – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Togo purges its violent past with voodoo ceremonies
Vanguard
The voodoo follower stood bare-chested with beads around his neck in the centre of the public square in Bè, a working class district of Togo's capital, Lome. A dozen priests surrounded him as he made incantations, threw soil and water, and gave an …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!