Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Togo purges its violent past with voodoo ceremonies – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Togo purges its violent past with voodoo ceremonies
Vanguard
The voodoo follower stood bare-chested with beads around his neck in the centre of the public square in Bè, a working class district of Togo's capital, Lome. A dozen priests surrounded him as he made incantations, threw soil and water, and gave an

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.