Toke Makinwa Flaunts Her New Shoes Closet – See How Plenty Her Shoes Are

Media Personality Toke Makinwa recently switched homes in Lagos. While sharing some selfies on Snapchat, she showed off a glimpse of her new walk in closet filled with her designer shoes and bags. This lady is seriously balling, despite the controversies that surround, that’s just the charatceristics of a thick woman. See more photos below. …

The post Toke Makinwa Flaunts Her New Shoes Closet – See How Plenty Her Shoes Are appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

