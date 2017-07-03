Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A few days ago, Toke Makinwa was in South Africa to promote her book, ‘On Becoming’ where she was interviewed on ‘Real Talk With Anele’. In the interview, Toke briefly spoke about her 18-month marriage with Maje Ayida saying, ‘I have no regrets because I feel like everything happened the way it was supposed to …

The post Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.