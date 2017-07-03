Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview

A few days ago, Toke Makinwa was in South Africa to promote her book, ‘On Becoming’ where she was interviewed on ‘Real Talk With Anele’. In the interview, Toke briefly spoke about her 18-month marriage with Maje Ayida saying, ‘I have no regrets because I feel like everything happened the way it was supposed to …

The post Toke Makinwa Speaks On Her Failed Marriage With Maje In An Interview appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

