Toll Booth Job For PWDs; Government Kicks Off With 80 People – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Toll Booth Job For PWDs; Government Kicks Off With 80 People
Peace FM Online
The Ministry of Roads and Highways has launched the Persons with Disability (PWDs) Road Toll Initiative. The initiative forms part of commitment the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako Attah pledged during his vetting to reserve at least 50 percent quota in …
74 Persons with disability engaged to collect road tolls
Gov't gives tollbooth business to PWDs
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!