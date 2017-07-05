Pages Navigation Menu

Tompolo loses in court

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, dismissed the suit filed by Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tomopolo, challenging a criminal charge preferred against him by the Federal Government. Tompolo, through his lawyer, Mr Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa, had approached the court seeking nullification of section 221 and 306 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

