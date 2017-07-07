Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh And Swanky Jerry End Friendship

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and and best friend, well, now ex-best friend and stylist Jeremiah Obodo aka Swanky Jerry seems to have ended their friendship! According to sources, the actress got mad after the award wining stylist did not stand by her during her trying times with her former husband Churchill. Recall that Tonto …

The post Tonto Dikeh And Swanky Jerry End Friendship appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.