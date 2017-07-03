Bitcoin is already playing a key role in the unsteady financial systems of some developing markets – Quartz
|
Quartz
|
Bitcoin is already playing a key role in the unsteady financial systems of some developing markets
Quartz
When I began to teach in 2012, I decided to start my course with an analysis of how money affects social order. What my students found particularly fascinating was the then-nascent world of cryptocurrencies, which I described at length as a crucial …
South Korean Lawmaker Wants to Regulate Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading
South Korea is Preparing to Regulate and Legalize Cryptocurrencies
South Korea to Soon Legalize Bitcoin and Ethereum, Protect Traders From Bubble Burst
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!