Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Top Producer, Kid Konnect drops LP – SONIKK: Secure Your Happiness | Listen

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Creatives behind the scenes are extraordinary beings.Versatile producer, Kidkonnect cooked up this exciting LP.Proving himself once again as one of the best producers of our time. With this super packed LP, you’d definitely secure your happiness here. You might need to pour yourself a glass of wine or palm wine to feel this vibe. The […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.