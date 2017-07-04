Tor Tiv cries out over high bride price, expensive burial ceremonies

The Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, yesterday, advised his subjects against high bride price, saying that the practice was hindering young people from settling down.

Ayatse gave the advice in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr. Freddie Adamgbe, in Makurdi.

According to the statement, the monarch spoke against the practice at a reception organised in his honour by his kinsmen, the Shangev-Ya Development Association in Kwande Local Government Area.

Ayatse said that the Tiv Area Traditional Council will soon partner the Church and relevant stakeholders to cut down the exorbitant bride price in the land.

He also said that the council will make a law to prevent people from lavishing money for burial ceremonies.

He further said that only cultural values of economic and social benefit to the people will be promoted, while those with retrogressive tendencies will be discouraged.

He challenged preachers of the gospel to intensify the spread of the Word of God in Tiv nation.

The Tor Tiv also cautioned youths against disrespecting elders and perpetrating violence in Tiv land and called for the cooperation and understanding of all and sundry.

He gave an assurance that the multifaceted challenges confronting Tiv nation will be properly addressed during his tenure.

