Torrential rains: Lagos Government tells residents to stay indoors

The Lagos State government has warned residents to stay indoors, because of the torrential rains in most parts of the state. The State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Samuel Adejare, said the rains were bound to have an untoward effect on landed property, roads and the environment. “You are implored as much as possible to stay […]

Torrential rains: Lagos Government tells residents to stay indoors

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

