Torres Extends Atletico Contract By A Year

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that forward, Fernando Torres has signed a one-year extension at the club.

Torres is currently in his second stint at Atletico, after leaving for Liverpool and rejoining from AC Milan.

The Spanish striker has scored 105 goals for the La Liga club and was close to leaving the club.

However, Atletico Madrid failed to have their transfer ban lifted and have extended his contract.

“I am very happy to continue one more year together,” said Torres in brief statement on Atleti’s official website.

