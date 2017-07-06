Total boosts students’ reading habit with 3rd BRF

By Dayo Adesulu

DISTURBED by the decadence in reading culture of students, Deepwater District of the Upstream Companies of Total, last Saturday had its third Book Reading Forum for students to boost their reading habit.

With the theme “Connect to Reading” the deputy managing director of Deepwater District of the Upstream Companies, Total in Nigeria, Mr Ahmadu Kila-Musa who spoke at the occasion said: “The purpose of the Book Reading Forum is to promote the habit of reading as a way of life in order to broaden knowledge base and improve vocabulary.”

According to him, connecting to reading is another way of connecting to living as far as human intellect is concerned, adding that students must see reading as a way of life.

Kila-Musa who spoke through the Executive Director of Deepwater, Mr Joel Hervochon, explained that reading was a way of getting into the minds of others for knowledge that educates, entertains and provides solutions to the challenges of life. He to.d the students not to read as way of managing boredom.

He said: “In line with our tradition in the last three years, ten schools are participating in this year’s book reading event. The book of the day is ‘The King and the Colon’ written by Olasupo Shasore who is graciously in our midst today.”

He charged the students present to take advantage of the event to develop the habit of reading books other than their recommended text books. “The more you read, the more knowledge you acquire and the greater your knowledge, the more confidence you have as an individual,” he said.

Kila-Musa who maintained that knowledge and confidence were critical abilities to live and tackle the day to day issues of life, adding that it will assist in contributing meaningfully to debates and efforts at solving problems of the larger society.

