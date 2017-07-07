Total plans for 5m solar lamp by 2020

By Prince Okafor

TOTAL Access to Energy, TAE, has reinstated its commitment to provision of affordable and clean energy to Nigerians, saying the lives of over 10 million people have improved following the company’s solar lamp.

In a statement, the firm’s Managing Director, Mr. Philippe Cabus, pointed out that about 90 per cent of Total solar lamps customers’ have said their lamp has significantly improved their daily lives. “Total believes that better access to energy is a fundamental necessity which greatly impacts on access to education, communication, information, and the overall development of individuals and societies,” he stated.

Cabus stated that, “More than 1 billion people do not have access to electricity. To help remedy that, the Group launched in 2011 a line of photovoltaic solar lamps, to provide affordable access to energy for communities in emerging economies.

“It’s designed for households that lack access to electricity. Some of the lamps can also be used to charge small electric devices such as phones. These solar lamps are a safer and better replacement for less effective and more expensive lighting methods like candles, disposable batteries and kerosene.

“These solutions are lighting homes mainly in Africa but also in South America and South East Asia, and are still evolving to meet the needs of millions of people who still do not have access to cleaner energy. The Group’s goal is to sell 5 million lamps by 2020 to improve the lives of 25 million people. We strive to find innovative technological solutions, using a business model viable on a large scale. We managed to reach these 2 millions lamps sold, thanks to the commitment of the teams in our local affiliates. Their dedication helps us to better reach the “last mile” and distribute these products to the customers.

“These solar products come from the “Total access to Energy” programme, and are built on the group’s solar expertise and extensive presence in Africa via its wide retail network of over 4000 service stations. New last mile channels and retail models are being created with Total forming global partnerships with major development NGOs and local partnerships to reach the most remote areas” he added.

The post Total plans for 5m solar lamp by 2020 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

