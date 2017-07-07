Toulouse Signs Yaya Sanogo For Free

Arsenal striker, Yaya Sanogo has signed for Ligue 1 side, Toulouse, after he was released by the England club.

Sanogo could only manage one goal for Arsenal over four seasons, and made only 20 appearances.

The Frenchman has returned to his country, after signing a three-year deal with Toulouse.

Sanogo had unsuccessful loan spells at Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic, before he was released by Arsenal.

The post Toulouse Signs Yaya Sanogo For Free appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

