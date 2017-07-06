Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toyin Aimakhu Just Replied Stella Damasus’s Mean Tweet Video Reply

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Eight months ago, Nollywood actress Toyin Aimakhu shaded her senior colleague Stella Damasus in a mean tweet where she insinuated that Stella had kidnapped Doris Simeon’s son, so she should bring the boy back. While responding to mean tweets that had been directed at her in a video she released yesterday, Stella addressed Toyin’s tweet. …

The post Toyin Aimakhu Just Replied Stella Damasus’s Mean Tweet Video Reply appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.