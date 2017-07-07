Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toyin Lawani’s Babydaddy, Lordtrigg Defends Blac Chyna

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The internet was sent into a frenzy on Wednesday when Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna took their feud to social media. Read Also: 3-year-old girl with mystery condition that makes her cry tears of BLOOD baffles doctors in India Today, Toyin Lawani’s baby daddy, Lordtrigg came to Blac Chyna’s defense who has been slammed by …

The post Toyin Lawani’s Babydaddy, Lordtrigg Defends Blac Chyna appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.