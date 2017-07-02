TPG to invest $437m in Kakao’s taxi-hailing unit – The Investor
The Investor
TPG to invest $437m in Kakao's taxi-hailing unit
The Investor
[THE INVESTOR] A TPG-led group will invest 500 billion won ($437 million) in a new taxi-hailing service unit of Korea's largest chat app service provider Kakao, the two companies said on July 30. The newly spun-off unit, to be called Kakao Mobility …
TPG leads $437 million investment in a Korean rival to Uber
Kakao, TPG to set up Kakao Mobility, invest KRW 500 billion
