Traditional Medicine Practitioners can treat President Buhari – Patron

The National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) has said that its members can restore President Muhammadu Buhari‘s health, saying that traveling to London may not solve his sickness. The organisation’s patron Dr. Adesunmiboye Fawawo told PUNCH in Osogbo that the reason rich Nigerians die of various illnesses is their distrust for traditional medicine, instead they opt for […]

