Train Like a Navy Seal with TRX (Total Resistance eXercise)

Randy Hetrick, a former US Navy Seal and Stanford MBA graduate, developed the Total Resistance eXercise known as TRX in order to keep in shape whilst away on missions. The concept is fairly simple: you suspend your body from a pair of cables on your hands or feet, using your own body weight and gravity as resistance to build up physical strength, joint stability, balance and flexibility simultaneously. How you position your body on the cables affects the muscle groups you target, as well as the intensity of the workout.

Although the exercise may have initially been developed for the military, you don’t have to be

a Navy Seal to benefit from TRX training.

An exercise for the whole body

TRX stands for “total body resistance exercise”, because that is exactly what it does: it works

your entire body. As opposed to clunky gym machines that target very specific muscles,

most TRX exercise work multiple muscles at once, especially your core. So, if you want six-

pack abs without having to do a single sit-up, you may want to consider TRX training.