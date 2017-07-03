Train Like a Navy Seal with TRX (Total Resistance eXercise)
Randy Hetrick, a former US Navy Seal and Stanford MBA graduate, developed the Total Resistance eXercise known as TRX in order to keep in shape whilst away on missions. The concept is fairly simple: you suspend your body from a pair of cables on your hands or feet, using your own body weight and gravity as resistance to build up physical strength, joint stability, balance and flexibility simultaneously. How you position your body on the cables affects the muscle groups you target, as well as the intensity of the workout.
Although the exercise may have initially been developed for the military, you don’t have to be
a Navy Seal to benefit from TRX training.
An exercise for the whole body
TRX stands for “total body resistance exercise”, because that is exactly what it does: it works
your entire body. As opposed to clunky gym machines that target very specific muscles,
most TRX exercise work multiple muscles at once, especially your core. So, if you want six-
pack abs without having to do a single sit-up, you may want to consider TRX training.
You’ll get in your cardio too. You aren’t just working on your muscles, but different parts of
your body while getting your heart pumping at the same time. This is due to the fact that
most of the exercises on the suspension cables involve so many muscles that your body’s
requirement for oxygen is increased tremendously.
The following TRX exercises are listed from easiest to hardest:
1. Jump squat
A jump squat increases leg and hip strength while adding a high intensity cardio component.
Squat down holding the TRX webbing with your arms slightly bent. Once your hips are below
your knee, forcefully jump up in the air still holding onto the webbing and keeping tension.
Try to land as softly and smoothly as possible, then repeat in a continuous action.
Tip: Shoot for 15-20 reps to achieve a nice leg and cardio burn. Don’t pull too hard on the
webbing.
2. Squat and pull
This is a great warm up exercise especially for beginners, performed by squatting down
whilst holding onto the TRX webbing. Using your leg and back, pull up to the starting position
as shown in the image.
Tip: To make this exercise harder, consider a weighted vest or jump squat. Aim for 15-20
reps.
3. Single leg squat
This is a great exercise to help correct any strength imbalances you may have between your
left and your right leg. Starting with your left leg extended off the ground, squat down at the
same time pulling the TRX webbing with as little pressure as possible. Stop when your hips
are just below your knee joint, then push back up to the starting position.
Tip: Be very careful that you do not feel any pain in your knee as you do this exercise. It is
also very important not to squat too deep and not to pull too hard on the webbing. Complete
10 reps on each leg.
4. Atomic pushups
It helps engage your chest, shoulders and triceps by challenging your entire core
musculature. First put your feet in the straps close to the anchor point, walk out with your
arms about 2 to 3 ft. Complete a push-up making sure your neck, head and back are kept
straight. Then pull your knees into your chest. Repeat.
Tip: It is important to be the right distance from the anchor point so that you can really pull
your knees effectively into your chest. This is a tough but good exercise.
TRX is another tool in your toolbox to help you improve your fitness. No matter your level,
TRX can work for everyone be it athletes, new mums, bodybuilders, men and women, the
young and old
