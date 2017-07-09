Transfer: Echiejile, Ezekiel move to Turkey – Vanguard
Transfer: Echiejile, Ezekiel move to Turkey
Super Eagles trio, Elderson Echiejile, William Troost-Ekong and Imoh Ezekiel have joined Turkish Super Lig clubs. Left-back Echiejile, 29, has joined Sivasspor from French side Monaco on a season-long loan. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
Imoh Ezekiel adds to Nigerian contingent in Turkey
