Transfer: Echiejile, Ezekiel move to Turkey

Super Eagles trio, Elderson Echiejile, William Troost-Ekong and Imoh Ezekiel have joined Turkish Super Lig clubs.

Left-back Echiejile, 29, has joined Sivasspor from French side Monaco on a season-long loan.

Defender Troost-Ekong, 23, had earlier left Belgian club KAA Gent for Bursaspor on a three-year deal while striker Imoh Ezekiel, also 23, has penned a three-year deal with Konyaspor from Qatari club Al-Arabi.

The move to Turkey is Echiejile’s third loan switch since joining Monaco from Portuguese club Braga in January 2014.

He has previously played on loan at Belgian club Standard Liege and Spanish side Sporting Gijon.

Capped 51 times by Nigeria, Echiejile helped the Super Eagles to their third African title in 2013 and played at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ezekiel, who began his professional career at Belgian side Standard Liege, is delighted with his return to European football.

“I thank Konyaspor for the opportunity to come here and I hope to make a significant contribution,” Ezeikel, who scored 38 goals in 104 games for Standard Liege, told BBC Sport.

Despite sealing a big-money move to Qatar in 2014, the striker had previously returned to Belgium for loan spells with former club Standard Liege and giants Anderlecht.

Ezeikel made his debut and lone appearance for Nigeria in a friendly against Mexico in March 2014.

