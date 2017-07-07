Transfer target Aubameyang back in training

Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, last season’s top scorer in the Bundesliga who has been linked to a string of top European clubs, returned to pre-season training with the German side on Friday.

The 28-year-old Gabonese star who scored 31 goals in the German top flight last season has been in contact with several clubs, including Paris SG, AC Milan and Tianjin Quanjian from China.

To date no club has secured his signature and the former African Ballon d’Or winner remains under contract with Dortmund.

And he was among players put through their paces Friday by the Ruhr club, undergoing physical tests before the official resumption of training.

On Tuesday Dortmund will play their first friendly of the season against German fourth-tier club Rot-Weiss Essen, the first match in charge for the club’s new Dutch coach Peter Bosz, who signed from Ajax Amsterdam.

The German club will participate in the Champions League again this season after finishing third in last season’s Bundesliga.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

