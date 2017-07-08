Transfer: United Confirm Lukaku Deal

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Everton to sign Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian is reportedly heading to Old Trafford for a £75 million fee where he would reunite with former Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho. United had resorted to Lukaku following the collapse of the bid to lure Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.…

The post Transfer: United Confirm Lukaku Deal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

