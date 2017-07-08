Pages Navigation Menu

Transfer: United Confirm Lukaku Deal

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Everton to sign Romelu Lukaku.   The Belgian is reportedly heading to Old Trafford for a £75 million fee where he would reunite with former Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho. United had resorted to Lukaku following the collapse of the bid to lure Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.…

