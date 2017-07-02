Transforming lives of driver-partners in Nigeria via technology, the Uber example

After Uber officially launched operations in Nigeria in July 2014, the technology firm has been providing a safe, reliable and affordable transportation alternative for tens of thousands of Nigerians by simply tapping a button.

By operating extensively within Lagos and Abuja Metropolises, Uber has brought with it a new era of financial independence for the drivers who use the Uber app, as well as a new sense of freedom for riders.

In May 2017, as part of efforts to make its services even more accessible to a wider range of people, Uber lowered fares for uberX in Lagos by 40%. Based on early results, drivers are earning more in fares for every hour they work.

This is as a result of an increase in the number of trips requested from first time users, showing that the reduced prices have helped reach new customers.

This has been beneficial to driver-partners but has also made it easier and more affordable for riders to get around their city.

“I was introduced to Uber by a friend and when I started, I found it very convenient, safe and flexible,” says Hugbo, a Lagos based Uber driver-partner.

Hugbo loves that driving with Uber allows him to meet and chat to new people and will often extend his driving hours for this reason. “Uber has really exposed me to different people and the work flexibility is awesome!” notes Emuobohwo.

For Tyna, a female driver-partner on the Uber app, her story is one of women empowerment and financial independence. “I love exploring professions that are not commonly taken on by women in Nigeria, like driving. Uber has given me the opportunity to be financially self-reliant.. From my experience, I’ve seen that Uber is safe and very easy to navigate because of the GPS they provide while driving, making it easy to track your route and find your rider,” Tyna, added.

Alon Lits, Uber’s General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa maintains that Uber has every confidence – after years of experience – that driver-partners will continue to see more demand from riders, “We are continuously watching and reviewing the effects of the fare reduction and we are thrilled that the results show that it is working and drivers are making more than before.”

