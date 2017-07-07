Transport ministry mull plans on trucks parks

THE Federal Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and Kings Communications Limited have concluded plans for a two-day national summit on establishment, management and operations of Transit Truck Parks, TTPs, in Nigeria.

The move to establish these parks is to enhance trade and investment with view to reviving the nation’s economy.

The summit, scheduled for Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th, July 2017, has the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, as the chief host. Amechi will deliver the welcome address while the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, will deliver the keynote address. The summit with theme ‘Truck Transit Parks: Providing Critical Infrastructure for Trade and Transit in Nigeria’, seeks to assemble stakeholders in transport and logistics sector to optimize the potentials and investment opportunities in TTPs and harmonize and standardize truck parking facilities on Nigerian roads.

According to the spokesman for the NSC, Mr. Ignatius Nweke, among those expected to attend the summit are some of the critical stakeholders in the project, which include state governors and transport commissioners, haulage truck owners, transport unions, construction companies, relevant National Assembly committees, prospective investors and leaders of thought in the sector.

