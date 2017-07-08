Treat the surrendering Biafrans well or risk their children rising – Gen. Effiong

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the rising agitation over marginalization and the fearless moves of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the various states of the South-East and his alleged declaration to boycott the November 18th governorship election in Anambra state by Biafrans if referendum is not conducted, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister for Aviation has gone into reminiscing via his tweeter handle the posits of Gen. Philip Effiong, in 1970.

Gen. Effiong the alleged first Vice President and the second President of the now defunct Republic of Biafra during the Nigerian Civil War of 1967 to 1970, has said that Nigeria should ” Treat the surrendering Biafrans well or risk their children rising again”

Today undoubtedly his prophetic postulation has come to stay in Nigeria. The alleged marginalization and sufferings of Igbos has triggered Nnamdi Kanu into flouting his bail conditions attributing such disobedience to the likes of president Buhari and others. According to him, he has chosen to die for the liberation of his people.

Envisaging on the movement for the actualization of Biafra Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode tweeted again, ” Oduduwa Republic shall be established no more than 6 months after Biafra has been created. Then we shall be free.

See his tweets:

"Treat the surrendering Biafrans well or risk their children rising again"- Gen. Phillip Effiong, 1970.

Prophetic words.

Prophetic words.

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 7, 2017

Oduduwa Republic shall be established no more than 6 months after Biafra has been created. Then we shall be free. TIME FOR REFERENDUMS! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 7, 2017

