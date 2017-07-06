Pages Navigation Menu

Trey Songz, TY Dolla $ign, Chris Brown… Wizkid unveils Tracklist for #SFTOS

Gearing up for the release of his summer project “Sounds From The Other Side” set for release on the 14th of July, pop star Wizkid has unveiled the tracklist to the 12-track mixtape. Along with 5 previously released tracks, the mixtape features TY Dolla $ign on two tracks “Dirty Wine” & “One For Me“. Trey Songz […]

The post Trey Songz, TY Dolla $ign, Chris Brown… Wizkid unveils Tracklist for #SFTOS appeared first on BellaNaija.

