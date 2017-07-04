Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Troops burst gun factory in Delta, nab suspects [PHOTOS]

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe has uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing factory in the State and recovered guns, cartridges and military equipment. JTF said this followed an intelligence report of an arms manufacturing gang in the Arhavwarien, Ughelli area of Delta State. The gang supplied deadly ammunition to kidnappers, […]

Troops burst gun factory in Delta, nab suspects [PHOTOS]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.