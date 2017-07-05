Pages Navigation Menu

Troops kill Boko Haram mercenaries

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Troops have killed a group of Boko Haram terrorists’ mercenaries said to be working for Mamman Nur. The gang had attacked 81 Division Task Force Battalion’s location at Gulumba Gana in Bama LGA, Borno State. Troops overpowered the terrorists and pursued those that escaped. Brigadier General Sani Usman,Director Army Public Relations, in a statement, said […]

