Troops kill five Boko Haram terrorists, detonate IEDs

Render Free Medical Services To IDPs In Chibok

Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have killed five Boko Haram terrorists, just as their colleagues from 151 Battalion on a routine fighting patrol within Lt. Col Abu Ali Range discovered freshly dug hole ready for Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement, Army Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, said based on information, the troops had last Wednesday ambushed the Boko Haram terrorists along Gamboru-Mussini-Logomani who came to loot and burn a broken down truck loaded with assorted goods at Mussini village.

He said items recovered from them include, 1 AK-47 rifle with registration number 565203290, 1 AK-47 magazine, 3 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 27 bicycles, 10 machetes and 1 dagger.

“The unit’s Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team scanned the general area and discovered 1 cylinder main charge, 1 pressure plate and 3 battery suspected to have been abandoned by the terrorists and the prepared IED was safely detonated by the team,” the statement added.

Usman further disclosed that troops of 82 Task Force Battalion on patrol along Ngoshe-Pulka, also discovered 3 IEDs buried by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on the road, adding that the unit’s EOD team safely detonated the IEDs in-situ.

Further more, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Chibok, Borno State, where they provided free medical services to the community, as part of their contribution to the host community and activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

