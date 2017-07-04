Troops neutralise mercenaries hired by Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army said its troops in the North East have neutralised a number of mercenaries hired by the Mamman Nur faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group at Gulumba Gana in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said in a statement on Tuesday that the terrorists’ mercenaries met their Waterloo on Monday when they attempted to attack 81 Division Task Force Battalion’s location at Gulumba Gana.

“The troops successfully dealt with the terrorists and pursued those that escaped and recovered two AK-47 Rifles and two magazines of nine round of ammunition, two AGL bombs, several empty cases of Shilka gun ammunition, AGL bomb and one damaged mobile phone handset.

“Similarly troops of 3 Battalion located at Logomani, Dikwa LGA, Borno State, neutralized 3 Boko Haram, captured one alive and recovered three AK-47 rifles from Mamman Nur faction that dared to attack their location.

“However, we lost a soldier during the pursuit,” Usman said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

