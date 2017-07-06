Pages Navigation Menu

Trouble In Paradise? Mikel Obi Deletes Photos of His Russian Girlfriend on His Instgram

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Super Eagles’ captain Mikel Obi has set tongues wagging after he deleted all pictures where his Russian girlfriend Olga Diyachenko appeared on his Instagram account. The pair welcomed their twins in 2015 after reportedly dating for two years when Mikel was playing for Chelsea. Mikel, who joined Chinese club Tianjin TEDA in a reported £140,000-a-week …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

