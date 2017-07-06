Trouble is brewing in Aso Rock – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that “trouble is brewing” in Aso Rock, after the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, “is on his own”. Although the presidency has come out to deny those remarks, Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter account, to state that “the noose is tightening around […]

Trouble is brewing in Aso Rock – Fani-Kayode

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

