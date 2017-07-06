Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump again demands more NATO spending, mulls `severe things’ on N. Korea

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump again urged NATO allies in Europe to spend more on defence. He also said that Washington was thinking about “severe things’’ in response to North Korea’s test-launch on Monday of an intercontinental ballistic missile with the potential to reach Alaska. Trump told a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda,…

The post Trump again demands more NATO spending, mulls `severe things’ on N. Korea appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.