Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump calls out Russia, cites efforts to subvert Western civilization

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

PRESIDENT Donald Trump affirmed U.S. commitment to the defense of NATO allieson Thursday in a Warsaw speech that gently criticized Russia, and said Western civilization must stand up to “those who would subvert and destroy it”. In his second trip to Europe as president and shortly before leaving for a potentially fractious G20 meeting in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.