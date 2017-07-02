Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump calls use of Twitter ‘modern day presidential’

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

admitted he’s not being presidential in his Twitter communications. He, however, defended his aggressive use of the micro-blogging site as an alternative to the mainstream US media that spread “hate and false information” about him. Trump made this disclosure after publishing his latest scathing criticism against the US media which has engaged him in an […]

Trump calls use of Twitter ‘modern day presidential’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.