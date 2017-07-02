Trump is a Cartoon Character, He Might Cause World War -Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona has described President Donald Trump as cartoon character as he switches off his television set when he sees him. The Argentine legend who is about to visit Russia insists, when asked about his opinion on the US and their President, that Donald Trump is a cartoon character who cannot be taken seriously. …

The post Trump is a Cartoon Character, He Might Cause World War -Diego Maradona appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

