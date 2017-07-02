Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump is a Cartoon Character, He Might Cause World War -Diego Maradona

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Diego Maradona has described President Donald Trump as cartoon character  as he switches off his television set when he sees him.   The Argentine legend who is about to visit Russia insists, when asked about his opinion on the US and their President, that Donald Trump is a cartoon character who cannot be taken seriously.  …

The post Trump is a Cartoon Character, He Might Cause World War -Diego Maradona appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.