Trump offers help to British infant whose parents sought treatment in U.S.

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday offered to help a10-month-old infant from Britain whose parents were legally blocked from bringing him for treatment in the United States. Charlie Gard, widely known as Baby Charlie, suffers from a rare condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage. “If we can help little Charlie Gard, as…

