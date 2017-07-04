Trump offers help to British infant whose parents sought treatment in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday offered to help a10-month-old infant from Britain whose parents were legally blocked from bringing him for treatment in the United States. Charlie Gard, widely known as Baby Charlie, suffers from a rare condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage. “If we can help little Charlie Gard, as…

The post Trump offers help to British infant whose parents sought treatment in U.S. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

