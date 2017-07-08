Pages Navigation Menu

Trump pledges 50 million dollars for female entrepreneurs

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump promised 50 million dollars to a World Bank Fund for female entrepreneurs in the developing world during the Group of 20 summits in Hamburg on Saturday. The fund would “transform millions of lives, millions and millions,” Trump said, praising women with entrepreneurial spirit and joking his business career would have been…

