Trump, risking isolation over climate, arrives for G20

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived for G20 summit in Hamburg on Thursday, risking isolation on climate policy and the wrath of anti-capitalist protesters threatening to disrupt the meeting of world’s leading economic powers. Trump, who paused to wave as he descended the steps of Air Force One with his wife Melania, faces confrontation with leaders…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.