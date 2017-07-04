Pages Navigation Menu

Trump speaks on meeting with Chibok girls

Ivanka, the daughter of the United States President, Donald Trump has expressed joy at what she tagged ‘incredible story’ of two of the released Chibok girls. Ivanka spoke about the girls after meeting them at the White House a few days ago. The two Chibok girls also met with President Donald Trump last week at […]

