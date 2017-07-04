Trump speaks on meeting with Chibok girls

Ivanka, the daughter of the United States President, Donald Trump has expressed joy at what she tagged ‘incredible story’ of two of the released Chibok girls. Ivanka spoke about the girls after meeting them at the White House a few days ago. The two Chibok girls also met with President Donald Trump last week at […]

Trump speaks on meeting with Chibok girls

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

