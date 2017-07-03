Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump speaks with European leaders ahead of G20 summit – RTE.ie

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


RTE.ie

Trump speaks with European leaders ahead of G20 summit
RTE.ie
US President Donald Trump spoke with German and Italian leaders, a White House official said, ahead of a G20 summit this week. The summit of the Group of 20 leading economies could expose Mr Trump's sharp differences with world powers on trade and …
White House says Donald Trump will not make snap visit to UKThe Guardian
White House rules out Donald Trump visit to UK in JulyFinancial Times
Trump's not coming to Aberdeen … or is he?The National
Mic –Vanguard –The Independent –TIME
all 112 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.