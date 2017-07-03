Pages Navigation Menu

Trump talks North Korea threat in calls with China, Japan leaders

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The threat posed by North Korea was a key topic in phone calls between U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of China and Japan, along with trade issues. The White House said in a statement that Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of expected meetings with…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

